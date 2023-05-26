Pune: Driver blames brake failure, Shivshahi bus accident raises questions

Around 7:15 am on Friday, a freak accident occurred in the Sangamwadi area involving the Shivshahi bus travelling from Chinchwad to Bhusawal. The bus had 25 passengers on board, but fortunately, no injuries were reported among them. Dnyaneshwar Ranvare, the senior depot manager of Wakdewadi (Shivajinagar) depot, informed Lokmat that the specific cause of the accident could not be determined without inspecting the bus.

On Thursday, the Shivneri bus from the Jamner depot in Jalgaon arrived in Chinchwad. The following morning, it departed for its return journey to Bhusawal. As the bus was leaving the Wakdewadi bus stand and passing through Sangamwadi, it collided with a tree situated on the side of the footpath at Balasaheb Thackeray Chowk in Sangamwadi.

Eyewitnesses reported significant damage to the Shivshahi bus, causing the tree to fall to the ground. Some individuals claimed that the driver intentionally hit the tree to halt the bus due to brake failure. However, transportation officials clarified that modern technology automatically activates the emergency brake system in case of brake failure, ensuring the bus comes to a stop. Additionally, the bus is equipped with a handbrake as an alternative safety measure.

“This bus belonged to the Jamner depot. It arrived in Chinchwad from Bhusawal on Thursday. After leaving Chinchwad in the morning, it came to Wakdewadi and continued ahead. Therefore, it cannot be said that the accident occurred due to brake failure. A proper inspection of the bus will reveal exactly what happened,” Dnyaneshwar Ranvare, Senior Depot Manager, Wakdewadi (Shivajinagar), said.

During the period of April 2018 to March 2019, approximately 221 accidents were recorded. The air-conditioned Shivshahi buses, which were introduced by the ST Corporation in June 2017, have garnered more attention for their involvement in accidents rather than their convenience.