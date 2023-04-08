Pune: Duo booked for molesting and blackmailing 15-year-old girl

Two boys have been accused of molesting and blackmailing a 15-year-old girl in her home, resulting in an FIR being registered against them by Kondhwa police.

According to the reports, Raj Ravi Koli, an 18-year-old resident of Satara, along with a 16-year-old minor, has been accused of taking pictures of the victim while hugging and kissing Raj, and then circulating them without the victim's consent.

The accused have been charged with multiple offences, including molestation, violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and breaching the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The incident occurred on November 13, while the girl was at home alone. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused went to her house and molested her. While Raj Koli forcibly kissed and hugged the girl, a minor accomplice took their pictures without their permission and made them viral on social media. Following the incident, the victim's mother filed a complaint, which resulted in the arrest of the accused.

During a counselling session at school, the victim reported the incident, which brought it to the attention of authorities. The police are currently carrying out a detailed investigation to collect evidence and construct a solid case against the accused. They are also exploring the possibility of other comparable offences committed by the suspects.