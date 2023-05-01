Pune: Eight injured in road accident on Pune-Solapur highway

A road accident occurred at Loni Deokar village near Indapur on the Pune-Solapur national highway, leaving eight people injured. Two of the victims are in critical condition and have been taken to a private hospital for treatment. The incident happened around noon on May 1st.

As per the police, a Talegaon depot bus was parked on the roadside due to a puncture at Loni Deokar village. The accident occurred when a Maruti Eco car, which was speeding from behind, collided with the parked bus. The driver of the Maruti Eco was travelling from Pune to Solapur.

Following the accident, police officials, as well as the Tehsildar of Indapur and officials of the Indapur Bus Depot, visited the site to inquire about the injured individuals. Local residents also stepped in to provide assistance.