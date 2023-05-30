Pune: Engaged man tortures and refuses to marry woman, doubts her character

An alarming incident has been brought to attention from Pune's Dighi area, where a man is accused of engaging in a physical relationship with his fiancée after they got engaged. Shockingly, he proceeded to subject her to torture and flatly refused to marry her, suspecting her character. This distressing incident occurred between June 2022 and May 13, 2023.

On May 29, the victim lodged a complaint at the Dighi police station against the accused individuals named Vikas Rajendra Pawar (28 years old), Balu Rajendra Pawar, and three women.

As per the police, the victim and the accused Vikas became engaged on May 5, 2020. Subsequently, Vikas deceitfully convinced the victim to accompany him to a lodge where he sexually assaulted her. When the victim inquired about their marriage plans, Vikas refused to marry her, casting doubt on her character.

On April 22, one of the female suspects physically assaulted the victim, causing a fracture in her hand. Following this incident, the other female suspect and Balu Pawar verbally abused and physically attacked the victim. The Dighi Police Station has registered a case under appropriate sections and is currently conducting further investigations into the matter.