Pune: Fake nikahnama lands man in police custody after nine months

A man from Buldhana district, identified as Shaikh Khalil Shaikh Jameel (30), has been arrested by the Chandan Nagar police for producing a false nikahnama that damaged a girl's reputation. The accused was taken into custody for his alleged role in the incident.

The accused, who had forged a fake nikahnama in the name of a girl, was on the run for nine months following the filing of an FIR against him at the Chandan Nagar police station. He had been spreading lies about the authenticity of the forged document and was causing significant harm to the girl's reputation. However, he was eventually caught and taken into custody by the authorities.

The Chandan Nagar police had been actively searching for the accused, who had been constantly changing his residence and phone number to avoid getting caught. At one point, he was staying in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna before moving to Chikhali in the Buldhana district. The police received a tip-off about his location, which they subsequently verified before finally apprehending him.