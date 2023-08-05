Pune farmer electrocuted to death by fallen wire while working in field

The farmer was fatally electrocuted on the spot when he was struck by a fallen electric wire while clearing paddy grass from his field. The tragic event occurred at around 8:30 am on Saturday in Kambre Nama (Taluka Maval District, Pune). The victim of this unfortunate incident was Shrikant Ganpat Gaikwad.

As per the police report, Gaikwad was engaged in his routine task of clearing paddy grass from the field when an electric line accidentally came into contact with his body, resulting in immediate electrocution. Tragically, he lost his life at the scene. A neighbouring farm worker promptly notified his family about the unfortunate incident.

The police swiftly arrived at the scene and carried out a detailed examination of the body. Subsequently, the body was transferred to the Talegaon Dabhade Primary Health Centre for post-mortem procedures. The villagers have come together in solidarity to seek justice for the deceased farmer, Shrikant Gaikwad.

The mismanagement of the electricity department in Maval taluka has come to the fore. During the rainy season, the power supply is frequently disconnected. Dangerous electric poles and power lines are not repaired in time. Frequent incidents of loss of life and property are frequent. Citizens have demanded immediate repair of dangerous electric poles and power lines.