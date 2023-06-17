Pune: Fatal collision claims two lives as vehicle hits dedestrians on Mumbai-Pune highway

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening (15th) on the Mumbai-Pune highway at Dapodi, where a four-wheeler collided with an elderly woman and another woman who were crossing the road. Both victims suffered severe injuries, and despite receiving medical treatment, the elderly woman succumbed to her injuries and passed away. The collision resulted in the unfortunate loss of two lives.

The alleged perpetrator, Raju Ishwarlal Ranka (69), residing in Pune, has been identified in the case. On Friday, a woman registered a complaint at the Bhosari police station regarding the incident. As per the police report, the complainant's 69-year-old mother and 43-year-old cousin were crossing the road in Dapodi when they were struck by a four-wheeler driven by the accused. Both individuals sustained severe injuries and were promptly taken to a hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, the mother passed away while undergoing treatment. Police Sub-Inspector Balaji Jonapalle is currently conducting the investigation.