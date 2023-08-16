Pune: Father-daughter duo drowns in Bhatghar dam backwater

A leisure trip turned fatal as Shirish Manohar Dharmadhikari (45) and his daughter Aishwarya Manohar Dharmadhikari (13) from Pune's Aundh neighbourhood drowned in the backwater of Bhatghar Dam.

The incident occurred during their visit to the remote tourist destination of Jayatpad on August 15. Their attempt to view waterfalls led them into unpredictable waters, resulting in tragedy. The lifeless bodies of both victims were recovered, with the father's body found in the morning and the daughter's body recovered later in the evening."