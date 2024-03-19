Pune Father Strangles Eight Year Old Daughter to Death, Then Commits Suicide

A tragic incident came to light in the Kalewadi area of Pune where a father killed his eight-year-old daughter before taking his own life by hanging. This event took place on Tuesday around 5 am. The deceased individuals have been identified as Bhausaheb Bhanudas Bedre (43 years old, residing in Gurunanak Nagar, Thergaon, originally from Beed district) and Nandini Bhausaheb Bedre (8 years old).

According to police reports, the Bedre family had been residing in Pimpri-Chinchwad city for the last 15 years. Bhausaheb Bedre, who had been employed at a private company, lost his job a few months ago and had been working as a car driver.

Bedre was under a lot of stress as he was finding it difficult to make ends meet. Meanwhile, his wife Rajshree had gone to her native place for some personal work a few days back. She left for Pune on Monday night and on reaching Shivaji Nagar at around 4:00 AM on Tuesday, she called her husband Bhausaheb and asked him to pick her up from the bus stand. However, even after a long time when Bhausaheb did not come to pick her she decided to go home by herself. When she reached home her 15-year-old son Ashish, opened the door. When Rajshree tried to wake up her daughter she did not respond and found Bhausaheb hanging from the ceiling fan in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, the incident was immediately reported to Wakad police. The police reached the spot and took Bhausaheb and Nandini to YCM Hospital in Pimpri where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. Later while investigating the police recovered shocking information from the suicide note written by Bhausaheb where he mentioned a piece of land at his native place that was sold, however, some amount was yet to be received. Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that Bhausaheb was struggling and was under financial stress however the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be determined. A case has been registered and the Wakad police are further investigating.