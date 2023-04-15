Pune: Father's aversion to friends leads to son's blackmail, loss of money

The father had a dislike for his son socializing with girls and had a general aversion towards boyfriends and girlfriends. In a disturbing turn of events, the son who was attending college was robbed of a sum of Rs 2.5 lakhs by a supposed friend who resorted to blackmail by threatening to expose the contents of their WhatsApp conversation to the parents.

A complaint has been filed by a 48-year-old businessman residing in Erandavana with the Deccan Police Station. The complaint resulted in the registration of a case against an individual named Pritesh Sondkar.

The business owner checked his and his family's account transactions while preparing to pay annual taxes in March. He found out that his college-going son's account had transferred Rs 1.52 lakh and Rs 25,000 to four different numbers using Google Pay.

Upon questioning the boy, it became evident that he was extremely fearful due to his father's unreasonable restrictions. The boy disclosed that he had made a payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh without informing anyone.

In October, the complainant's son accepted a friend request from Pritesh Sondkar on Facebook. The person then demanded money, threatening to expose their chat history to the boy's parents and Facebook friends. The son ended up paying Rs 2.5 lakh without telling anyone.