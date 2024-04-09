Pune: Fear of Animal Fodder Shortage Looms in Purandar, Measures Underway to Address Concerns

Pune: District Magistrate Dr. Suhas Divse expressed fear that though the drinking water shortage in the district is not visible at present, the question of animal fodder may arise in the next ten days. The situation of fodder in some villages of four groups of Purandar taluka is serious and in that view, some organizations and individuals have been requested to provide fodder. Divse informed us that planning is being done in this regard. He also clarified that the water used for construction in Jejuri and Baramati Municipal Council jurisdictions has been banned.

While talking to journalists, he said, 'The district currently has 108 tankers in operation in 8 talukas with the highest number of 51 tankers operating in Purandar taluka. For drinking as well as irrigation water in rural areas, the Khadakwasala dam will provide help. Although there is no demand for fodder depots at present, the fodder situation may become critical in some villages in the four groups of Purandar taluka in the next ten days. In that view, some organizations and individuals have been contacted and planning is being done on how their green as well as dry fodder can be made available to the animals.

Even though the stock has been reserved for Pune City till July 15, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been asked to do more stringent planning regarding water saving. If the city of Pune saves water, it is easily possible to use this water in rural areas. Accordingly, the Municipal Corporation has ordered strict action on car washing centers, as well as illegal water usage, to avoid wastage of water. He also said that the decision to break the water supplied to the construction workers should be taken in case of emergency. He also clarified that the district administration is keeping an eye on this water supply and there is proper coordination between the agriculture, revenue, and rural development accounts in this regard. He also said that the situation in the Daund-Indapur area is under control due to the water being released from the Khadakwasla dam.