Pune: Fire breaks out at company in Chikhali, no injuries reported

A fire incident occurred at Tejas Centring And Construction Equipment company in Shelarwadi, Chikhali earlier today. The blaze, which began at 9:42 am, swiftly engulfed the company's office and paint booth. Fortunately, all employees managed to evacuate safely, and no casualties were reported.

The Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade team responded promptly to the emergency call, dispatching four vehicles to the scene. Firefighters worked diligently to bring the flames under control. Despite their efforts, valuable items including furniture, documents, computers, and laptops inside the office were consumed by the fire.

The fire is believed to have originated when an inflammable substance, thinner, caught fire near a grinding machine in the paint booth, leading to the rapid spread of flames. A total of 22 fire brigade personnel were engaged in the operation.

Authorities have commenced an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire.