Pune: Fire breaks out in electric bike showroom
By ANI | Published: July 19, 2022 11:06 AM2022-07-19T11:06:15+5:302022-07-19T11:15:02+5:30
A fire broke out in an electric bike showroom in Pune, said the officials on Tuesday.
7 e-bikes were damaged due to the fire in Gangadham area.
"A fire broke out at an electric bike showroom last night, causing damage to about 7 bikes in the Gangadham area of Pune city, no injuries reported," said the Pune fire department.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor