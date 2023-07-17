Pune: Fire breaks out in railway coach at Daund station, no injuries reported

The Coromandel Express accident in Balasore, Odisha, on June 2 sent shockwaves across the nation. With over 300 fatalities and more than 1,000 injured, serious concerns were raised about the railway's safety measures. Since then, various regions of the country have witnessed incidents of fire breaking out in coaches of moving trains

Meanwhile, a significant incident has occurred in Daund on the Central Railway line. A fire erupted in a coach of a parked railway rake on platform number 6 at Daund railway station in Pune district. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the train compartment suffered extensive damage. Railway staff, RPF, and passengers all quickly evacuated the area in response to the incident.

At around noon on Monday, a coach in a railway rack, parked on the yard side of platform number six at Daund railway station, caught fire, creating a sense of panic among the railway authorities. The exact cause of the sudden fire is yet to be determined.