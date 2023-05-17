Pune: Five held for attacking PMC officials during encroachment drive

During an operation to clear encroachments on Dhole Patil Road in Pune, an encroachment inspector and a security guard were viciously attacked by a group of people. This incident has caused widespread fear in the area.

The police have apprehended five individuals involved in the attack on PMC officials during an encroachment action. The suspects are identified as Ganesh, Rohit, Rohan, Mohansingh alias Lakhan, and Suraj, all living in Pardeshi Wada, Bundgarden, Pune.

Prashant Kolekar, an assistant encroachment inspector, filed a complaint at Bundgarden police station against the assault. The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges related to assault and intimidation.

The accused assaulted the complainant and his team during their operation to remove illegal structures near AISSMS College. The Assistant Encroachment Cell of the PMC conducted the drive to address the growing issues caused by large crowds gathering at roadside eateries and shops.