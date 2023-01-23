Pune: Foreign liquor stock seized in Junnar taluka

The State Excise Department has taken action in Ane village, Junnar taluka. Foreign liquor worth Rs 1,53,180, a Mahindra Bolero four-wheeler, and two mobile phones for Rs 9,14,880 were recovered in this action, and the accused has been detained.

The crime was reported to Inspector Arjun Pawar of the State Excise Department Narayangaon and Secondary Inspector SF Thengade. Tribhuvan Hiraman Lashkare (44), a resident of Goregaon, taluka Parner, district Ahmednagar, has been arrested and is being held. Police are conducting further investigation.