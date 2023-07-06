Pune: Former deputy mayor Deepak Mankar appointed as NCP city president

Deepak Mankar, the former Deputy Mayor of Pune, has been appointed as the City President of Pune by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar. In recognition of his appointment, Deepak Mankar has received an official letter of appointment.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar recently organized a significant show of strength in Mumbai after joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state. A considerable number of city MLAs, former corporators, and office-bearers actively participated, resulting in a clear divide within the city's NCP. This situation created curiosity about Ajit Pawar's choice for the city president of the faction. As anticipated, Deepak Mankar has been appointed to this position, with State NCP President Sunil Tatkare presenting him with the appointment letter. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, former corporator Datta Sagre, and other dignitaries were present during the event.