Pune: Former health chief and medical officers booked in Rs 90 lakh COVID-19 scam

In a significant development, a case has been filed against former Health Chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Dr. Ashish Bharti, and Medical Officers Dr. Aruna Suryakant Tarde and Dr. Rishikesh Hanumant Gardi. The complaint, lodged by Municipal Health Officer Satish Baburao Kolusare, alleges their involvement in a scam during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purported scam unfolded at the late Arvind Bartakke Hospital in Warje, sending shockwaves through the health department. The complaint contends that the accused collaborated to divert crucial COVID-19 testing materials, including testing kits, sanitizers, and medicines, from the hospital. These materials, designated for COVID testing, were allegedly misappropriated for personal gain.

Police investigations reveal that the accused manipulated government documents, creating fraudulent records to give an appearance of legitimacy. These falsified documents were submitted to both the Maharashtra Government and the Pune Municipal Corporation. False entries in the COVID testing register misled authorities for financial gain. The complaint asserts that the accused sold testing kits to private laboratories and individuals, resulting in an illicit transfer of approximately 80 to 90 lakh rupees.

This intricate web of deceit allegedly involved senior officials exploiting the dire circumstances of the pandemic for personal profit. Senior Police Inspector Jaitapurkar is currently leading the investigation into this elaborate scam, shedding light on a disturbing episode of corruption within the health system during a critical period.