Pune: Former NCP MLA Ashok Tekawade to join BJP

In a major political development, Ashok Tekawade, the former NCP MLA from Purandar in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tekawade's induction into the saffron party is expected to take place at a ceremony held at the party's headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As part of a strategic move, the BJP's state chief Bawankule had announced that every Tuesday, prominent political figures from the opposition camp would be welcomed into the party. Bawankule also revealed plans to recruit approximately 2.5 million grassroots workers from other political parties over the next year, encompassing 97,000 polling booths across the state.

The BJP in the state has reportedly been executing 'Mission Baramati' in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ashok Tekawade, known to be a trusted associate of the current NCP MP representing the constituency, has been an integral part of this strategy. However, according to local political activists, Tekawade has expressed dissatisfaction for a while and there were expectations of his departure from the NCP.