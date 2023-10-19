Pune: Four booked in suicide case of Rajan Khan's son

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have taken legal action against four individuals, accusing them of abetting the suicide of Debu Khan, the son of renowned Marathi writer Rajan Khan. This action follows a complaint filed by the deceased's sister at the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station on October 17.

The individuals named in the First Information Report (FIR) include Pandurang Suryavanshi, also known as Deva, from Hadapsar, Pratik Jadhav from Bharati Vidyapeeth, and Ganesh Walunj and Akash Barane, alias Nanya Mauli Vadevale, both residents of Katraj.

Debu Khan, a 27-year-old graduate and the son of the celebrated Marathi writer Rajan Khan, tragically took his own life by hanging in his residence in Talegaon on October 2. Debu, who worked in an IT firm, resided alone in an apartment in the Shinde Vasti area of Somatne Phata. A note found by authorities at the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station mentioned financial difficulties as the reason behind his unfortunate decision.