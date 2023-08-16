Pune: Four held with mephedrone, cocaine, and charas worth over Rs 46 lakh

Pune City Police's Crime Branch Unit apprehends four individuals, including a woman, from Mundhwa, seizing narcotics valued at Rs 46,59,000. A case has been registered at Mundhwa Police Station.

According to the reports, the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch acted on information about drug peddling in Mundwa. Sagar Kailas Bhosale (26) and a woman were nabbed with 208.950 Mg Mephedrone and 5.550 Mg Cocaine worth Rs 44,11,000. They were remanded to police custody till August 18. Further investigation led to the arrest of Ajitsingh Indrajeetsing Bhavaniya (40) and Imrareen Garry Green (37) from Dhanori, with 4 grams of Cocaine and 61 Grams of Charas worth Rs 2.48 lakh. All accused are under Mundhwa police's purview for extended inquiries.