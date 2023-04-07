Pune: Four juveniles arrested for fatal stabbing over money dispute

Four underage individuals were apprehended on Wednesday by the Bharti Vidyapeeth police in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Tanmay Mukesh Ingle. The motive for the crime was reportedly a dispute over money.

As per the police report, the victim had been making threats and demanding money from the accused, who are juveniles aged between 14 and 17 years and reside in the same area of Mangdewadi, Katraj. The accused took Tanmay to a nearby stream, where two of them fatally stabbed him with a knife. Following the incident, they fled towards Katraj Ghat but were eventually apprehended by the authorities.

Furthermore, this occurrence has brought to light that one of the accused had already committed two murders within the past three months. In addition to this, the police have filed a case of attempted murder against Tanmay at the Sahakarnagar police station.

The suspects have been detained in police custody for further investigation, and the case is still in progress.