Pune: Four Policemen Suspended for Selling Seized Vehicles

Four policemen from Pune's Lonikalbhor police station have been suspended for the sale of seized vehicles in crime with outstanding deposits and confiscated two- and four-wheelers. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-5 R Raja issued the suspension order on Monday, January 29. Police Constable Dayanand Dashrath Gaikwad, Police Naik Santosh Shankar Andure, Police Constable Tukaram Sadashiv Pandey, and Police Constable Rajesh Manoj Darade are the names of the suspended police personnel.

According to the information received, a case of two-wheeler theft was registered at Loni Kalbhor police station. Accordingly, the police arrested one accused concerning the theft. Shocking revelations were made by the arrested accused about police employees working at the Loni Kalbhor Police Station selling seized vehicles for financial gain, claiming them to be scrap vehicles. Accordingly, an enquiry was initiated and the suspension orders of the four police personnel were issued.

As per the orders, the police personnel abused their position and committed illegal duties and acts while on duty. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers seized from the crime were sold for their own financial gain. The investigation has revealed that the accused police personnel accepted Rs 4 lakh 60 thousand from the criminals at regular intervals and were absent on duty without permission.

The order further states that the behaviour of the police personnel is not under the discipline of the department but is very serious, irresponsible, indecent, indiscipline and criminal in nature and suspension action has been taken against them. If they want to leave the headquarters limits during the suspension period, they must take the prior permission of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Pune City. It is also mentioned in the order that during the suspension period, the suspended police personnel must visit the reserve police inspector at the headquarters to verify their presence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police R Raja, while talking to LokmatTimes.com, said, “We received a piece of primary information about the seized vehicles being sold as scrap by four police personnel of the Lonikand Police station. Accordingly, the suspension order has been issued and further investigation is underway. The order will be reviewed every three months and if the suspended officers are clean they will be commissioned back on duty or further action will be taken accordingly.”