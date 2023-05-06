Pune: Friend's promise to make loan payments proves false, leads to fraud of Rs 69 lakh

In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Pune, a woman has reportedly been swindled out of Rs 69 lakh by her friend and accomplices in a case of financial fraud.

According to reports, the friend had requested the victim to obtain a loan on her behalf and had assured her that the repayments would be made promptly. The loan amount was approximately Rs 50 to 60 lakh.

The friend asked the victim to take a loan of around Rs 50 to 60 lakh on her behalf with a promise to make the payments on time. However, the friend's associates allegedly used the victim's documents to apply for more loans and accumulated a total of Rs 80 lakh. The friend repaid only 48 lakh rupees and left the victim with a monthly EMI of Rs 1.70 lakh to pay.

Upon requesting full repayment of the loan, the victim was reportedly met with threats from both her friend and the friend's family members. The friend allegedly warned the victim, citing her uncle's position as a police officer, and implied that he may take legal action against her.

Initially, the police were hesitant to register the victim's complaint, prompting her to seek relief from the court. The court intervened and ordered the police to file an FIR. Consequently, the police have now registered an FIR against the victim's friend, along with three women who were allegedly her associates, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.