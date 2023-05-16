Pune: FTII students on hunger strike over expulsion of batchmate

Students of the 2020 batch at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, have initiated an indefinite hunger strike starting from May 15, 2023. The protest aims to address the removal of a student from the 2020 batch. The expulsion of five students from the institute on April 10, 2023, without prior notice triggered the demonstration.

The students raised concerns about issues like not receiving enough credits, attendance problems, and insufficient support for their mental and physical health. They also emphasized the challenges they faced due to personal tragedies, such as the loss of close family members. As a united group, the entire batch decided not to begin classes until all five expelled students were allowed back. The students strongly believed that addressing these concerns and reinstating the expelled students were necessary steps before they could resume their academic activities.

After the institute formed an Emergency Academic Council Meeting, four students were readmitted under the condition that they complete specified remedial assignments within a given timeframe. However, one student was excluded from readmission and was asked to repeat the second semester as a supernumerary student with the next batch, accompanied by repayment of admission fees.