Pune: Girlfriend allegedly stabs boyfriend to death during heated argument

In Wagholi, a tragic incident unfolded during the early hours of Monday, where a 21-year-old young man was purportedly murdered by his girlfriend following a dispute. According to the authorities, the girl was romantically involved with the deceased and they were classmates. The young man had been residing in a rented apartment in the Wagholi area for the past few months.

The accused girl had to study with him in his flat on Sunday night. Both had a fight over some issue which further escalated and led to murder. The girl allegedly used a sharp knife to attack the deceased boy. The girl also sustained severe injuries in the incident.

As per the police, the boy was quickly taken to the hospital, but the doctors there pronounced him dead. The police have sent the boy's body for examination to determine the cause of death, and they are registering a case at LoniKand Police Station regarding this incident.