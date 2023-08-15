Pune: Governor Ramesh Bais hoists National Flag at Vidhan Bhavan on 77th Independence Day

Governor Ramesh Bais hoisted the national flag at Vidhan Bhavan to mark India's 76th Independence Day. Subsequently, Governor Bais engaged with freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, and officials, conveying his heartfelt wishes on this significant occasion.

Dignitaries present included MLA Bhimrao Tapkir and Madhuri Misal, along with Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, and other esteemed officials. The event witnessed the presence of municipal authorities, District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal, and enthusiastic citizens coming together to celebrate the nation's enduring spirit.