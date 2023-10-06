Pune: Heavy vehicles banned during peak hours on key routes – check details here

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayakumar Magar has imposed temporary traffic restrictions in Yerwada, Mundhwa, and Koregaon Park areas to tackle traffic congestion. These restrictions prohibit heavy vehicles from using the specified roads during peak hours. Heavy vehicles are not allowed on these routes from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The restricted areas include roads connecting Pune-Ahmednagar Road to Shastri Nagar Chowk and Ramwadi Chowk to Koregaon Park and Mundhwa through Aga Khan Bridge. Additionally, heavy vehicles travelling to and from Koregaon Park via South Main Road, North Main Road, Burning Ghat Road, and ABC Farmhouse Chowk in Kalyani Nagar and Mundhwa will also face restrictions. The same applies to heavy vehicles moving from Tadigutta Chowk towards North Main Road in Koregaon Park.