Pune: Husband arrested for tying up and assaulting wife with heater

A disturbing incident has recently come to light in Kondhwa, where a 40-year-old man from Ashraf Nagar has been arrested by the police for committing a heinous act against his wife.

The man tied his wife's hands and legs and used a heater to stroke her intimate areas, even as she screamed in agony from being burnt. The incident occurred between 1 pm and 12 am on April 30 and has left the woman with serious injuries that require medical attention. This shocking act of violence against a spouse has caused outrage and condemnation from the community.

According to the police, the complainant is a mother of four children. Her husband grew suspicious upon seeing their daughter's phone in her hand. He then forcefully took them both to the bedroom, despite the children's cries of protest. There, he allegedly tied up the complainant's arms and legs and subjected her to a brutal sexual assault. The victim suffered physical abuse as well, with the perpetrator striking her head, hands, and legs while making vulgar remarks.

Upon hearing the screams, the children outside began to cry out even louder. The perpetrator eventually opened the door, at which point the victim's daughters, aged 16 and 11, rushed to their mother's aid. The perpetrator threatened to sexually assault the girls as well. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, and the Kondhwa police arrested her husband following the incident.