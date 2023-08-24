Pune: Husband kills wife, surrenders himself to police

In a shocking incident, a husband, identified as Keshav Bhimrao Shitaphale (45), surrendered himself to Chandanagar Police after brutally taking the life of his wife.

The distressing event unfolded following a heated argument between the couple over domestic issues. Driven by anger, the husband tragically ended the life of his wife, Laxmi Keshav Sitaphale (40). After committing the horrific act, he promptly turned himself in at the Chandanagar Police Station. Police have apprehended the accused husband as investigations into the tragic incident continue.