Pune IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Mother Caught On Camera Threatening Farmer With Gun in Mulshi Village; Video Goes Viral

IAS officer Puja Khedkar from Pune is allegedly accused of misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Services.

Khedkar took charge as an assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in the Vidarbha region on Thursday. She was transferred to Washim after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase wrote to state additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre, requesting a posting for Khedkar in another district to avoid "administrative complications."

Diwase had sought action against Khedkar for her behaviour, which included aggressive treatment of junior staff, illegal occupation of the ante-chamber of additional collector Ajay More, and violations such as sporting a red beacon on her Audi and flashing it during the day, among others.

In the latest turn of events, a video is circulating on social media showing Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, threatening a farmer with a gun. According to reports, the Khedkar family purchased 25 acres of land in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. Allegedly, they attempted to encroach on the neighbouring farmer's land. When the farmer objected, Manorama Khedkar arrived with bouncers and threatened him while brandishing a gun.