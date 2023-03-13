Pune: IMD forecasts thunderstorms and rainfall from March 15

Another wave of rain and thunderstorms is anticipated to begin on Monday in Pune and the neighbouring districts. The weather in Marathwada and Vidarbha will be similar, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier last week, Pune and other parts of the state saw a brief spell of rain and thunderstorms, providing some relief from the oppressive heat. Heavy rainfall fell mostly on the Konkan region and central India as a result of western disturbances. Even though the rain was light, it gave relief from the oppressive heat.

The IMD, in its forecast, said Pune and its neighbouring regions may get rain, thunderstorms, and lightning between March 15 and 18.

Rain in the state earlier this week caused damage to roughly 13,000 hectares of crop. The government has been pushed by opposition parties to compensate farmers for crop losses.