Pune: iNCOVACC doses available at selected PCMC vaccine centres

From May 8th to May 15th, eight vaccination centres of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will offer precautionary doses of the iNCOVACC vaccine. These doses will be available to individuals aged 60 and over, with 20 doses administered daily. Vaccination for all beneficiaries will take place between 9:30 am and 4:30 pm.

It should be noted that all vaccination centres under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will remain closed on Sundays. Moreover, special priority will be given to disabled individuals, senior citizens, and transgenders at all PCMC vaccination centres for the iNCOVACC vaccine.

At eight vaccination centers under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), precautionary doses of the iNCOVACC vaccine will be administered to citizens aged 60 years and above based on the available vaccine stock. Those who have completed 26 weeks or six months after receiving their second dose of Covishield or Covaxin are also eligible for the precautionary dose. If they register on-the-spot, the vaccine will be administered via the nasal route. The vaccination process will adhere to the government's established criteria for beneficiaries.