Pune International Airport launches live testing of DigiYatra

Pune International Airport launched live testing of DigiYatra, a new virtual facial verification technology, on Friday, January 12. The DigiYatra system, which is based on facial recognition technology, can be accessed via a registered application and promises to create smooth and contactless passenger processing at airports utilising facial recognition technology (FRT). It was developed to expedite the boarding process for passengers.

DigiYatra was launched in December 2022 at Delhi T3, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. The technology will be implemented at airports in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Vijayawada in 2023. The airport plans to use technology to simplify security and check-in procedures for passengers, allowing for a more comfortable and convenient trip.

Several weeks of testing are expected before deciding whether to permanently implement the system. To register on the app, the ID must be generated using acceptable data. The DigiYatra ID will be shared when purchasing tickets. This ID and passenger information from airline companies will be shared by the airport of departure.

According to Santosh Dhoke, Director of Pune International Airport, the DigiYatra live testing will begin on January 12 at the D1 gate and last through January 31.