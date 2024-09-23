Pune International Airport to Be Renamed 'Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport'

Mumbai, Maharashtra (Sept. 23, 2024): The Maharashtra government approved a proposal on Monday to rename Pune's international airport as "Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport." The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The proposal will now be forwarded to the Central government for final approval. Chief Minister Shinde announced the decision in a post on X (formerly Twitter), along with updates on other schemes and benefits for the public.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol also shared the news on X, stating, "The first step towards renaming the international airport in Pune as 'Jagadguru Santshrestha Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport' has been taken today, and the proposal given by us has been approved by the state government."

धन्यवाद, महायुती सरकार !

धन्यवाद, मा. देवेंद्रजी !



पुण्यातील आंतरराष्ट्रीय विमानतळाचे नामकरण ‘जगद़्गुरु संतश्रेष्ठ तुकाराम महाराज पुणे आंतरराष्ट्रीय विमानतळ’ असे करण्याच्या दृष्टीने पहिले पाऊल आज पडले असून आपण दिलेल्या प्रस्तावाला राज्य सरकारने मंजुरी दिली आहे. सदर प्रस्ताव हा… pic.twitter.com/vbtenDNYiD — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) September 23, 2024

Mohol noted that the proposal was approved in the cabinet meeting and will be sent to the Central government for further processing. He added that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently endorsed this proposal in Pune.