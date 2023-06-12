Pune: IT professional held for giving death threat to Sharad Pawar

Mumbai police crime branch arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly issuing death threats to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Facebook. The accused has been identified as Sagar Barve and he works in an IT company.

On Friday, Pawar, 82, allegedly received a message on Facebook that read he (Pawar) will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon. Dabholkar, a civil activist, was murdered in Pune in 2013. According to the police, Barve works in a prominent software company and his mobile phone has been seized. “We have not yet received technical details which are being gathered by the Cyber police. We will question Barve to know why he made the threat, said a senior crime branch officer.

The matter pertains to the alleged death threats given to Sharad Pawar. Supriya Sule said on May 9, alleged receiving a threat message, directed at her father on WhatsApp. Labelling the threat as low-level politics, she added that this should stop.

I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He was threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister to act. Such actions represent low-level politics and should stop, Sule told reporters.