Pune: Khadakwasla dam chain water levels at 93.17%, slightly lower than last year

Currently, 93.17% of the water storage in the Khadakwasla dam chain project's four dams, responsible for Pune city's water supply, has reached 27.16 TMC. This indicates a reduction of 2 TMC (7%) compared to last year's water stock.

While June witnessed substantial rainfall, the following July weeks brought favourable rainfall to the catchment areas of Temghar, Varasgaon, Panshet, and Khadakwasla dams. Conversely, August experienced lower rainfall. By August 27, 5 p.m., all four dams collectively stored 27.16 TMC. This volume is 2 TMC (7%) less than the prior year. Notably, the same date last year marked 100% dam capacity.