Pune: Khadakwasla dam to release excess water after heavy rainfall

Due to the incessant rainfall in the Khadakwasla Dam area, the dam is expected to reach 100 per cent capacity, signifying the complete filling of the reservoir. At 5:00 PM today, 1000 cusecs of water will be released from the Khadakwasla Dam. Citizens are advised not to venture into the riverbed. If there are any belongings or animals near the riverbed, they should be immediately moved to safer places. People living in downstream areas should remain alert. The district administration has issued this warning and urges everyone to take necessary precautions.

The water reservoirs of Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar, and Varasgaon, which provide water to Pune city, are now at sufficient capacity to meet the city's drinking water needs for an entire year. This has relieved the residents of Pune from any worries about their water supply. As of Monday evening, these dams have collectively accumulated 17.21 TMC of water, effectively preventing any potential water shortage and the need for water cuts in Pune.

The main water supply for Pune comes from the Khadakwasla dam chain. Over the past few days, the catchment area of this dam has experienced substantial rainfall, resulting in a significant increase in water storage. Currently, the Khadakwasla chain project has accumulated 59.03 per cent or 17.21 TMC of water. Comparatively, on the same day last year, the dam project had a storage of 20.48 TMC.

Meanwhile, officials have stated that the Khadakwasla dam is likely to reach its full capacity today. There is a strong possibility of initiating the discharge of water from the reservoir into the Mutha River bed this evening. Consequently, the irrigation department has issued instructions that no one should enter the river bed. If any belongings or animals are present in the riverbed, they should be immediately relocated.