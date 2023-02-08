Pune: Kondhwa police raid on gutkha sellers, seizes gutkha worth six lakh rupees

Two people were arrested by Kondhwa police for selling and stocking illegal gutkha in the area. The incident occurred at Pappu Paan Shop on NIBM Road. The cops have confiscated Gutkha, worth six lakh rupees, from the accused's custody.

In this regard, a case has been filed at the Kondhwa police station. Jeetlal Sriramnandan Yadav (39), a Bhoite Chal, Kondhwa Khurd resident and a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Abhijit Shivling Katke (25), a resident of Yewalewadi, Kondhwa Khurd, were arrested.

The accused, who were selling gutka, were nabbed after police raided the Pappu Pan shop. Gutkha was valued at Rs 5 lakh and 73,000 was taken from them. During the investigation, the accused informed the police that they were buying gutkha from Guddu Khan, a Kondhwa Budruk resident. The suspect is being sought by Kondhwa police.