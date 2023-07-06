Pune: Landslides on Sinhagad ghat road raise safety concerns

The Sinhagad area has experienced consistent rainfall in recent days, leading to landslides on the ghat road. Unfortunately, the public works department has neglected their responsibility of installing safety nets at hazardous spots along the road. Consequently, the risk of accidents in those areas has significantly escalated. Despite receiving funds from the forest department, the necessary work has not been undertaken.

The ongoing heavy rainfall has resulted in landslides along the Sinhagad ghat road and the footpath leading from the fort's parking lot. Thankfully, no casualties were reported during these incidents. However, it is imperative to install protective netting at such perilous locations in order to prevent future mishaps. The forest department has issued a warning to tourists, urging them to exercise caution while visiting areas prone to landslides.