Pune Lok Sabha by-election: Preparations in full swing, voting machines arrive

The upcoming by-election for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, which aims to fill the seat left vacant by the unfortunate demise of MP Girish Bapat, is nearing its final stages of preparation. The administration has taken necessary measures and is fully geared up for the event. Additionally, a total of 4,200 voting machines have been transported from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the smooth conduct of the elections.

The Pune Lok Sabha seat is made up of six assembly segments: Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parbati, Pune Cantonment, and Kasba Peth. Plans are underway to prepare the voter list, arrange voting machines, and gather all the required materials for the voting process. The Central Election Commission has urgently requested the election branch of the district collector's office to provide immediate information regarding the voting materials.