Pune : Maha Govt Issues Circular Allowing PMC To Use TDR In Merged Villages

The Maharashtra government announced in a circular released on Wednesday that it will let the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) use transfer of development rights (TDR) in the 11 merged villages, helping the civic body in land acquisition.



In 2020, the PMC and 11 villages were merged. Even though these villages had been incorporated into the PMC, the Maharashtra government directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to write a development plan (DP) for them.

The aforementioned circular was issued on Wednesday by the Maharashtra government, but BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi questioned the decision and asked the state government to reverse it in light of this.