Pune: Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM Bid Final Adieu to RSS's Madandas Devi

Renowned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madan Das Devi passed away in Bengaluru yesterday. His mortal remains were brought to Pune last night for the final rites.

Dignitaries, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and J.P. Nadda, have gathered in Pune to pay their respects today.

The funeral will take place at Pune's Vaikunth Crematorium, with the body being kept at Motibagh for tribute and homage. This morning, leaders like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil paid their respects to the departed leader. Madan Das Devi dedicated nearly 70 years of his life to national service and the promotion of the Sangh.