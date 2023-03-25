Pune: Maharashtra government grants Rs 50 crore for Shivsrushti historical park dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

On Friday, the Maharashtra government granted Rs 50 crore in funds for the Shivsrushti project, a large historical park dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, located in the Ambegaon region of Pune. The funds were approved as part of the supplementary demand for 2022-23.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over a cheque of Rs. 50 crore to Jagdish Kadam, a trustee of the Maharaja Shivchatrapati Prathishthan, in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by several officials, including Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, and was conducted in the presence of Chandrakant Patil, the Guardian Minister of Pune district. The Prathishthan is responsible for the implementation of the Shivsrushti project, a large historical park dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is being constructed in the Ambegaon area of Pune.

Jagdish Kadam said in the second phase work will be done on Bhavani Mata Temple, Gangasagar and Rangmandal. He said that Prathishthan intends to complete the work next year when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation will complete 350 years.

On February 19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of Shivsrushti, comprising Sarkarwada.