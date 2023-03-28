Pune: Major accident in Junnar kills eight, injures six

A jeep crushed two two-wheelers and eight people in a major accident last night in Junnar, Pune district. The incident killed two people, including a child, and seriously injured six others.

The accident happened near Lavanwadi on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan highway. According to information received, a speeding jeep collided with two bikes in the middle of the night, overturning them and causing a major accident.

This accident killed eight people. According to the information received, all three vehicles collided head-on in this terrible accident. Residents claimed that the driver of the pick-up jeep was drunk.

Following this incident, local residents immediately contacted the police. Meanwhile, the accident's injured passengers have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The police are looking into it further.