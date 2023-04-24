Pune: Man allegedly kills one-year-old boy by immersing him in boiling water

Earlier this month, a man in the Khed area of the Pune district allegedly killed a one-year-old boy by repeatedly immersing him in a bucket of boiling water. Authorities believe that the accused had been involved in an extramarital relationship with the child's mother.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the woman lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Chakan police station regarding the incident. The police have arrested Vikram Sharad Kolekar, a resident of Khed, in connection with the case. The FIR also alleges that the accused threatened to kill the complainant's sister.

According to the police, the accused was in a relationship with the complainant. On April 6th, he allegedly visited the woman's house in Khed, took her young child, and immersed him in a bucket of boiling water, resulting in severe burns all over the infant's body. The accused informed the complainant that her baby had accidentally fallen into a bucket filled with hot water while playing. The child was admitted to a private hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The complainant later became suspicious about her child's death and suspected that the accused was involved in the murder. She subsequently filed a complaint at the police station.

A case has been filed under sections 302 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigations are currently underway.