Pune: Man apprehended for allegedly molesting woman in Shivajinagar

A man has been arrested by the Pune City Police on charges of molesting a woman near the underpass close to the Pune Municipal Corporation. The incident occurred on July 2 while the victim was on her way to the bus stop to catch a bus.

Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused allegedly molested the woman at the location. Upon receiving the complaint, the police team examined the CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator. After conducting a thorough investigation, the authorities arrested the accused, identified as Laxman Tukaram Ghode (45), who resides in Ramnagar, Warje Malwadi. A complaint has been lodged by the victim woman at Shivajinagar Police Station, resulting in the registration of a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The authorities are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.