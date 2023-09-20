Pune: Man arrested for molesting woman on PMPML bus

A 26-year-old man, identified as Prabhat Kumar Tiwari from Kurli Phata, Chakan, has been arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a young woman while they were travelling on a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus. The incident unfolded during a bus journey from Bhosari to Pune station, where the 20-year-old victim was accompanied by a friend.

According to the police, the victim was travelling with her friend on a PMPML bus when accused Prabhat Kumar stood behind her and began inappropriately touching her thigh. He continued to do so, pushing her from behind as if it were due to the crowded bus. Even after the victim disembarked at Pune station, the accused followed her.

Alarmed and distressed, the victim sought assistance from the police, subsequently filing a formal complaint. Prabhat Kumar Tiwari has been apprehended, and the case is currently under investigation by Sub-Inspector Waghmare.