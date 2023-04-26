Pune man arrested for setting vehicles on fire in society parking lot

The city police have arrested a young man named Shriram Ghadge from the Wagholi area for setting vehicles on fire in a society located in the Khandvenagar area of Lohegaon, Pune.

The motive behind the crime is believed to be a one-sided love affair. The victim's father lodged a complaint with the Vimantal police station, leading to the arrest of the accused.

As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the accused had been harassing his daughter for a considerable period of time. The father had advised his daughter to keep a distance from the accused, which seemingly provoked him.

Consequently, on Monday, the accused set fire to the girl's two-wheeler and three other vehicles parked in the society's parking lot.

The police have taken the accused into custody and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.