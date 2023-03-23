Pune: Man dies by suicide after alleged harassment by loan lenders

A man in the Phursungi neighbourhood of the Hadapsar area of the city died by suicide after being harassed by people who had granted him a loan in 2021.

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Atul Babasaheb Suryawanshi, took a loan of Rs 7 lakh from the accused in 2021 and repaid it on time, but the accused was still harassing Suryawanshi about the loan repayment. Suryawanshi committed suicide on March 3 after becoming tired of the constant harassment.

Suryawanshi's wife filed a complaint at the Hadapsar police station, and a case was filed against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 306, 323, 504, and 506.